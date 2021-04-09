Joanna Randall opens a Brightway Insurance Agency in Slidell

SLIDELL — Joanna Randall has opened Brightway, The Randall Agency in Slidell.

“Opening an insurance agency in the community is more than just a business,” said Randall, who is licensed to sell insurance in Louisiana and Mississippi. “It allows me the opportunity to educate and ensure that my friends and neighbors are making good insurance choices for them and their families. As a Brightway Agency Owner and a military spouse, I know everyone’s needs are unique and aim to serve our customers with choice.”

A Louisiana native, Randall comes to Brightway with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and management and 10 years of sales and financial service to the military and civilian communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Joanna to expand our footprint in Louisiana and look forward to seeing her grow her business with the holistic business support Brightway provides to agency owners, like her,” said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. “We have hundreds of insurance professionals ready to support her so that she can focus on the needs of her customers and providing them with the expert counsel they deserve.”

Brightway, The Randall Agency offers policies from numerous insurance brands including Acadian Managers, Bankers, Bristol West, Foremost, Hagerty, Progressive, SageSure and Tapco. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $775 million in annualized written premiums.

Brightway’s corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including customer service, accounting, marketing, distribution, business analytics, carrier appointments, licensing, training, hiring and retaining personnel.

Visit BrightwayRandall.com.