Jim Rogers Named to Adams and Reese’s Executive Committee

NEW ORLEANS — Adams and Reese announced that James T. “Jim” Rogers III, a partner in the firm’s New Orleans and Houston offices, has been named to the firm’s executive committee.

The executive committee is the firm’s management body that oversees strategic operations and attorneys, advisors, and professional staff. Members, consisting of six partners located across the firm’s regional footprint, are elected by their fellow partners to serve a three-year term.

“I look forward to helping carry out the firm’s growth strategy to strengthen our core areas and seize opportunities that drive results for our clients,” said Rogers. “I am honored to serve as a member of the executive committee and contribute to the success of the firm as a whole.”

Rogers’ practice encompasses transactions and litigation arising out of the exploration, development, production, transportation, and regulation of oil and gas operations worldwide. He litigates matters ranging from personal injury and property damage claims to collisions, limitation of liability, reservoir and pipeline damage claims, contract disputes, and marine and energy insurance coverage issues.

Rogers is a 1992 graduate of Tulane University Law School and received his Bachelor of Science in Management degree from Tulane University in 1989.