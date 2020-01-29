Jesseca Malecki Named GM of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced that Jesseca Malecki will be the general manager of Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room property located in the Central Business District, opening in March. The hotel opening marks Kimpton’s return to New Orleans after a 15-year absence in the city.

In her new role as general manager, Malecki will manage day-to-day operations at the forthcoming hotel, including building the team, integrating brand standards and service culture, improving operational productivity and delivering memorable guest experiences.

“We are excited to welcome Jesseca to the team,” said Joe Pagone, director of operations for Kimpton Hotels Texas, Arizona, and Louisiana. “With her past experience, impressive track record, and in-depth understanding of New Orleans, Jesseca is perfectly suited to take the helm and lead a great team of employees at the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot.”

With more than two decades of experience in hotel management, Malecki brings an extensive and diverse hospitality background to the role. She spent three years working as general manager of W New Orleans – French Quarter, where she was responsible for elevating the brand experience, including increasing guest loyalty, developing enhanced performance strategies, and improving financial profitability on room and food and beverage revenue. Previously, Malecki also served as director of operations at Westin Phoenix Downtown and W Chicago Lakeshore, and played a vital role in the opening of The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Malecki is also passionate about giving back to the community and volunteers with multiple organizations in the New Orleans area, including Habitat for Humanity and the New Orleans Mission.

“I’m thrilled to join the Kimpton family and lead its electrifying return to the Big Easy at Hotel Fontenot,” said Jesseca Malecki. “New Orleans’ creative culture, vivacious spirit, and warm hospitality make it a truly unique world destination. We’re excited to celebrate that eccentric energy at Hotel Fontenot and provide guests with a fantastic place to stay and play in the heart of the city.”

Hotel Fontenot will open in March in the Central Business District of New Orleans on the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas Streets just blocks away from major attractions, including the French Quarter, the Convention Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Harrah’s Casino, and more. The property will offer 202 beautifully appointed luxury guest rooms and suites, and original food and beverage concepts, including the Peacock Room and Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats. Led by New York-based MARKZEFF Architecture and Interior Design, Hotel Fontenot’s design efforts will pay homage to the Crescent City’s rich arts culture, iconic musicians, and stellar cocktail scene.