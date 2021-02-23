Jersey Mike’s to Support Rich Mauti Cancer Fund

HAMMOND, La. – The Rich Mauti Cancer Fund is joining forces with the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants located at 1823B S.W. Railroad Avenue in Hammond and 1290 Front Street in Slidell for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Rich Mauti Cancer Fund at the two local Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the two lersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to the Rich Mauti Cancer Fund.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

Click here for more information.