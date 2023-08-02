Jeremy Geary Named Principal of L.B. Landry High School

NEW ORLEANS — Algiers Charter staff, faculty and leadership will introduce Jeremy Geary as the newest principal of L.B. Landry High School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. at the school’s L.B. Landry Avenue campus.

“Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role, always about the goal,” said Algiers Charter CEO Dr. Talé Lockett.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Mr. Geary, a son of Algiers and L.B. Landry alumnus, who is poised to bring transformational change to our high school and unlock its immense potential as the new principal,” said Algiers Charter Chief Operating Officer Dr. Tammi Griffin-Major.