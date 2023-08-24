Jensen to Receive Award from World Trade Center New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — From the World Trade Center New Orleans:

On Aug. 24, the World Trade Center New Orleans announced that Jack C. Jensen Jr., founder of TCI Trucking and Warehousing, is the recipient of the 2023 C. Alvin Bertel Award. Presented annually since 1967, the award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the Louisiana port community. Over the past four decades, Jenson has built TCI into the largest independent trucking and warehousing company in the New Orleans region.

“Receiving the C. Alvin Bertel Award is a humbling recognition of the dedication, perseverance, and passion required. This award not only acknowledges the efforts, it also motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry. I am truly honored and humbled to be selected and grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the spirit of the C. Alvin Bertel Award,” said Jensen.

Jensen has over 40 years of experience in the transportation, logistics, supply, value-added, import/export, port development and trucking industries. In 2006, he and his family founded Triton Stone, which now has 30 locations and is one of the largest importers of natural stone in the country. Jensen’s TCI Plastics created the Mega Plastic District, located on 90 acres in the Upper Ninth Ward, exporting 1,200 containers a month out of the Port of New Orleans.

“The World Trade Center New Orleans is proud to recognize Jack Jensen for his dedication to the Louisiana port community,” said Harrison Crabtree, director of the World Trade Center New Orleans. “For over 40-years, Jack’s commitment to the maritime industry in Louisiana has not only contributed to its success but has also shaped the future of trade and commerce in the state. In addition to his extensive private investments, Jack’s work during his time as a Commissioner for the Port of New Orleans supported an ecosystem where Louisiana will remain competitive on a global stage.”

Having committed more than $70 million in capital investments in industrial property in New Orleans, with nearly 50% of his TCI Trucking employees within a 3-mile radius of his Ninth Ward headquarters, Jensen has realized a personal dream of positively affecting the surrounding community in which his company has invested. Together, Jensen’s companies employ over 700 people.

“220 years ago, we purchased nearly one-third of America from France, essentially to secure the Port of New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “Jack Jensen has honored and extended that origin story, with his leadership of TCI Trucking and Warehousing, Triton Stone and TCI Plastics — along with his civic contributions to the Port of New Orleans and beyond. Jack epitomizes the qualities celebrated by the Bertel Award.”

In June 2018, Jensen was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans. During his tenure as commissioner, Jensen led key initiatives including the land acquisition and project planning for a new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish, investments in the Napoleon Avenue container terminal – including the acquisition and delivery of four new ship-to-shore gantry cranes, the completion of Lineage Logistics’ cold storage expansion, as well as helping the organization navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also elected to serve as board chairman of the Port of New Orleans in 2022.

“Jack Jensen embodies the spirit of the C. Alvin Bertel award with his unwavering commitment to the Louisiana trade and transportation community. As the son of a milkman, he has never forgotten his humble roots and has excelled in his career with the mindset of an underdog,” said Kristi App, board chair of the World Tarde Center New Orleans. “Jack has continually invested in the local business community growing TCI Trucking from a single truck in 1983 to a business portfolio that spans multiple states and commodities from stone to birdseed to resins to bulk liquids. I have the privilege to have Jack as both my mentor and my friend and I am so excited to bestow this award upon him in November. Jack Jensen is truly deserving of the prestigious C. Alvin Bertel award.”

The Bertel Award is given by the World Trade Center of New Orleans, and is voted on by the Port of New Orleans, City of New Orleans, International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association, Louisiana Maritime Association, Jefferson Parish, New Orleans Board of Trade, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Plaquemines Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, Port of South Louisiana, St. Bernard Port, Harbor, & Terminal District, and the World Trade Center of New Orleans.

The award will be presented at the WTCNO Annual Meeting and C. Alvin Bertel Award Ceremony Luncheon on Nov. 8, 2023 in the Plimsoll Ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://wtcno.org/bertel-award.