Jennifer Toups Joins New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel announce the addition of Jennifer Toups as a senior sales executive for the hotels’ sales team. She will focus on group room blocks of 600 rooms and larger for the respective properties and for the combined 2,443-room complex known as the French Quarter Connection.

A veteran sales executive, Toups began her career 14 years ago as an account executive in market sales. In 2013, she joined the New Orleans Marriott as a senior sales executive supporting northern mid-America markets. In January 2020, Toups joined Marriott’s Convention Resort Network as a global account manager. Later in the year, she assumed the responsibilities of managing a portfolio of accounts within the U.S. Account Sales organization.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer back to our hotels in this new role,”says Scott Jernstrom, complex director of sales and marketing. “Her vast knowledge of New Orleans, our hotel community and network of Marriott’s extensive account-based sales organization makes her a tremendous asset within our sales team.”