Jennifer Paul Ray to Head Eden Centers for Hope & Healing

NEW ORLEANS – Eden Centers for Hope and Healing, formerly Eden House, has named Jennifer Paul Ray as its new chief executive officer. Prior to this appointment, she led the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force. Before that, she supervised a multidisciplinary team as the anti-human trafficking coordinator for the Florida Department of Health.

“I am honored to join Eden Centers for Hope and Healing,” said Ray. “I look forward to continuing the vision and values that have guided Eden Centers’ dedication to survivors and ongoing efforts to eradicate human trafficking through systematic change.”

Ray received her Master of Arts degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida and has been a presenter and moderator for organizations that include the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime, the Louisiana Human Trafficking Prevention Commission and Advisory Board, the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force, Junior League of New Orleans, the Florida Office of the Attorney General and the Florida Department of Health. She is an author on the subject and is a recipient of the 2022 Federal Bureau of Investigation Director’s Community Leadership award.

“Jennifer’s leadership and outstanding record of accomplishment will contribute substantially to advancing the mission of Eden Centers in eradicating human trafficking and supporting victim recovery,” said Eden Centers Founder Kara Van de Carr.

