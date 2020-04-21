Jennifer Lee Poulin Joins RE/MAX Commercial Brokers

METAIRIE – From RE/MAX:

RE/MAX Commercial Brokers Inc. is pleased to welcome Jennifer Lee Poulin, CCIM, SIOR, as Senior Vice President, specializing in corporate asset management and brokerage services in the Gulf South region. Poulin joins the leadership team with more than 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, completing over 900 leases with volume exceeding $400 million. With her extensive experience with lease negotiations, industrial and office portfolio management, contractor bidding and supervision, tenant management and capital improvement construction, Poulin will be an important resource for clients and team members.

Poulin earned her designation as a certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), serving as President for the LA CCIM Chapter in 2005, and is an Active Industrial Member of The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). She is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, Louisiana REALTORS® Association and the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) and is involved with both the New Orleans and Baton Rouge Commercial Investment Division (CID). She is also a former board member of the Elmwood Business Association. Poulin has been awarded the honorable NOMAR CID Achievement Award each year since 2000, which recognizes the market’s top producing agents. Jennifer is the recipient of CityBusiness 2013 Woman of the Year award and selected as a member of its 2018 People of Excellence in Real Estate and Construction.