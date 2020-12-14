Jennifer Butler Joins P&N as Director of Disaster Management, Recovery

BATON ROUGE – Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC, announced that Jennifer Butler has been hired to be the director of disaster management and recovery.

Butler has nearly 20 years of experience in grant writing and administration, contract compliance, federal regulations, and financial management. With a master’s degree in homeland security leadership, a master’s certificate in federal grants management, and an associate master’s certificate in federal contracts, she brings a blend of education, knowledge, and experience to P&N’s disaster management and recovery services team. Prior to joining the firm, Butler served in executive leadership roles at organizations dedicated to preparing, mitigating, and recovering from natural and man-made disasters.

In this new role, Butler’s focus will be on leading large-scale disaster recovery programs for state and local public sector entities involving the administration of federal funds.

“Jennifer’s demonstrated leadership experience in this area makes her an ideal fit to help lead our team, enhance our suite of services, and continue our commitment to creating stronger, more resilient communities across our region,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO. “She is an important and exciting addition for P&N’s continued development of our disaster management and recovery services.”