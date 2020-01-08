Jennie Campbell to Be Honored at Enterprising Women of the Year Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. – New Orleanian Jennie Campbell – the CEO and president of Stewart Steelwood Investments LLC – is among the honorees at the 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards produced by Enterprising Women magazine. The event is an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. Honorees will be recognized at a celebration and conference scheduled for March 29-31 in Clearwater Beach, Fla.



To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship. The event will bring together dynamic women business owners from North America and around the world for two-and-a-half days of workshops, networking, exhibits, and awards presentations.

A graduate of Tulane University, Michigan State University, George Washington University and Babson College, Campbell has more than 30 years of experience in professional marketing, public relations, event planning, meeting management, project management, program management and portfolio management. At Stewart Steelwood Investments, she is in charge of creating, designing and overseeing the Stewart Lodges at Steelwood, an exclusive corporate retreat center located near Mobile, Alabama.

Campbell has won the Meeting Professionals International Tomorrow’s Leader Award, the MPI’s President award and many other honors. She has served and currently serves and holds positions on several executive boards, boards and committees such as World Trade Center of New Orleans, Junior Achievement, Meeting Professional International, Project Management Institute, Better Business Bureau, Rotary and many others. She has been featured in more than 100 publications such as Meeting Professional, Oprah Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, New Orleans magazine, Biz New Orleans, City Business, Business View, Business Alabama, Mobile Bay, Big Beautiful Baldwin, Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance and Small Meetings Magazine.

