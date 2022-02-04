Jeffrey Hunt to Lead New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jeffrey Hunt as its new executive director. He brings more than 18 years of experience in public policy, fundraising, economic development, strategic planning and member retention.

Hunt is a Certified Chamber of Commerce Executive, an internationally-recognized certification for chamber professionals. CCEs exemplify commitment to the chamber of commerce profession, dedication to managerial and leadership excellence, and leadership in state, regional, and national chamber professional associations.

“It’s an honor to lead this storied organization,” Hunt said. “New Orleans has such a thriving community of Black businesses and entrepreneurs who are not only eager to grow, but to do it in a way that builds communal pride and unity.”

Hunt enters his role at the same time the organization announces its new NORBCC board of directors’ leadership team which includes Perry Sholes, chairperson; Krista Pouncy-Dyson, immediate past chairperson; Rubi Brown, vice-chairperson; Josline Gosserand Frank, second vice chairperson; Andre Lewis, treasurer; Stephanie Chambliss, secretary; and Dana Brown-Martin, membership chair.

Along with the executive committee, new board members include: Jolie Bernard, Joann Minor, Lynette White Colin, Diana Holmes, Schuyler Williams, Dr. Shondra Williams, Jon Lyndon Renthrope, and Renato Glasper. Returning board members are Ed Robinson and Arlanda Williams.

“We are excited about this new year,” said Perry Sholes, the NORBCC board chairperson. “After a national search, we know our new director has the vision, passion, and skills to lead us into new places and spaces full of opportunities. The new and returning board members bring unique perspectives that will only contribute to economic success for our members and the city we love so much.”

The mission of the NORBCC is to support, promote and educate members for sustainable growth and expansion. Also, to empower and sustain the Black business community through entrepreneurship and economic activity in the greater New Orleans region and the global economy as a whole.