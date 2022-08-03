Jeffrey Fernandez Named New Ochsner Health Plan CEO

Named New Ochsner Health Plan CEO, Jeffrey Fernandez (Photo Provided Courtesy of Ochsner Health)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jeffrey Fernandez, senior vice president and executive advisor of Ochsner Health, has assumed the role of CEO of the new Ochsner Health Plan (OHP), effective August 1.

Fernandez replaces Terry Shilling who has served in a consulting role to lead the implementation of OHP. A Louisiana native, Fernandez has more than 20 years of managed care leadership experience — much of it in the Medicare Advantage industry.

Prior to joining Ochsner in August 2021, Fernandez served as SVP of Humana’s Medicare West segment, where he was responsible for Medicare Advantage operations in 17 states (including Louisiana) and more than 1 million members. His responsibilities also included leading their nationwide MarketPoint sales organization, where he was responsible for external, career and telesales distribution for Humana’s Medicare Advantage products.

“I am excited to join the Ochsner Health Plan team and combine the strength of Ochsner Health’s clinical excellence with OHP’s Medicare Advantage product for an integrated consumer health experience,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from LSU, an MBA from the University of New Orleans, and then went on to pursue a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

In partnership with OHP, Ochsner Health provides preventive care resources and health management services for members that are fully integrated with virtual and in-person programs for treating chronic and complex conditions that remain highly prevalent in Louisiana—like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, obesity, and nicotine addiction.

“In a state that needs great improvement in health outcomes, I look forward to Ochsner Health Plan’s alignment with Ochsner’s nationally ranked physicians, providers, and employees to help solve many of the social determinants of health that burden our fellow citizens,” said Fernandez. “For too long Louisiana has lagged not only in health outcomes, but also in affordability for our seniors on Medicare. I am ready to lead OHP and help improve the health status of Louisiana citizens over 65.”