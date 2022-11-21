Jefferson Ready Start Network Welcomes Paula Munera Belanger

METAIRIE – Jefferson Ready Start Network announced the addition of Paula Munera Belanger to the consulting team as director of early childhood equity and access.

Belanger is a former director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation and will work with JRSN to connect Latino families in Jefferson Parish with early learning and care opportunities.

“Paula brings invaluable connections, insights and collaboration to our team,” said JRSN Executive Director Sarintha Stricklin, PhD. “As we address equitable access to high-quality early care and education amongst the Latino community, she will help us further this part of our mission.”

In July, Jefferson Ready Start Network released an impact report on the state of early childhood education among Latino families in Jefferson Parish. Only about 905 Latino children (that is less than 5%) under the age of 5 currently participate in registered, certified or licensed publicly funded early learning in Jefferson Parish. Now JRSN is taking the first steps to improving access through strategic initiatives including connecting with this community directly.

“I’m excited to work for the Hispanic and Latino community from another lens,” said Belanger. “I hope to be a vehicle to bring solutions and strategies for the betterment of this population in our parish.”