Jefferson Performing Arts Society Adopts Management of JPAC

Getty Images

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Performing Arts Society, a 45-year-old performing arts nonprofit, has taken over the management of the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Drive.

Jefferson Parish Council approved the RFP submitted by Jefferson Performing Arts Society in March 2022 and approved the contract during its June 29 meeting.

“As manager of JPAC, we look forward to partnering with the parish and significantly improving on the objectives to reduce operating costs, improve the quality and level of service to the public, and expand the variety of offerings made available in the venue,” said Stephen Dwyer, JPAS board president.

One of the key goals of JPAS will be increased community use access of the facility. “With our deep ties to the Parish community, we will expand access to JPAC use to a wide range of community artists and groups,” said Dwyer.

JPAS has over four decades of experience in providing effective customer service specific to performing arts venues throughout Jefferson Parish. This unrivaled expertise will be applied to all JPAC offerings under JPAS’ management.

“JPAC is a world-class venue that has not yet approached its potential as a leading artist and audience destination in the cultural life and identity of the Parish and the Gulf South. JPAS will bring its nearly five decades of experience in activating venues to turn this around. Beyond JPAS’ own productions, our staff are networked regionally, nationally, and internationally with both nonprofit and commercial producers, promoters, and artists and will be energetically seeking to increase the quality and diversity of programming and the public profile of this great venue,” said Dwyer.

JPAS will proactively pursue use of the venue for corporate events and product launches, community events, and participation in regional festivals – areas virtually untapped since the venue opened.

In January 2020, JPAS added the position of executive director and named Timothy Todd Simmons, former executive director of the New Orleans Opera and Opera Naples, to this position.