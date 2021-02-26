Jefferson Parish Schools to Host Computer Skills Workshops for Parents

HARVEY, La. – In partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Jefferson Parish Schools continues to offer free in-person computer skills workshops for parents. Classes will be offered in both English and Spanish and in a socially distant setting.

“We know that having support at home is critical to student success. As such, we are committed to providing our families with training and resources to be involved in their child’s education,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools. “These computer workshops are one way we are helping to close the digital divide and ensure all families have the access and opportunity to help their child succeed.”

The computer skills workshops will cover how to use Chromebooks, Google Classroom, Google Meet, Gmail and other apps to help students participating in virtual and traditional learning. Computers will be provided by the district for use during the training sessions.

East Bank workshops

The below workshops will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at JC Ellis, 801 Brockenbraugh Ct. in Metairie.

Tuesday, March 9: Intro to Chromebooks, How to get to JPS Website, Icons, GMail

Tuesday, March 16: Intro to Google Classroom, Clever & Google Meet

Tuesday, March 23: Intro to Google Slides, Docs, Google Forms

West Bank workshops

The below workshops will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Isaac Joseph Elementary, 1525 Spruce St. in Westwego.

Thursday, March 11: Intro to Chromebooks, How to get to JPS Website, Icons, GMail

Thursday, March 18: Intro to Google Classroom, Clever & Google Meet

Thursday, March 25: Intro to Google Slides, Docs, Google Forms

The computer skills workshops are offered for free to caretakers with a child currently enrolled in Jefferson Parish Schools. To register, please call 504-349-7776 or visit jpschools.org/computerworkshops. Capacity is limited.

These workshops complement the resources and support available online through the Family Resource Center for Online Learning as well as the Parent and Student Technology Helpdesk.