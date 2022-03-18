Jefferson Parish Schools to Distribute Retention Stipends to All Employees

HARVEY, La. (press release) — Jefferson Parish Schools announced a tiered plan to provide retention stipend to school-based educators, administrators, and staff. The plan strives to invest in the people who have worked hard to keep JP Schools open during unprecedented times, and who will continue to meet the needs of children well after the pandemic ends. The plan also aims to reward longevity, and includes five payouts between July 2022 and June 2024.

“I don’t think you can ever pay our employees enough for what they mean to our children, families, and community,” said Superintendent James Gray. “Employees most certainly deserve more, but this is a sizable investment to show appreciation for what they’ve done and encouragement for what’s ahead.”

Stipend eligibility is based on employment dates and employee status. The tiers were developed to give individuals closest to the work of educating students in the classroom and in schools a larger percentage of the funds. Staff retention is one of the areas where the U.S. Department of Education urged school systems to use resources from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. This plan mirrors what school systems around the nation are doing to retain employees, while also tailoring the stipend to the specific needs of Jefferson Parish Schools. JP Schools is unique from other districts in that the stipends are ongoing through 2024, rather than a one time payout. These stipends will be paid for with just over $30 million in ESSER funds, which is approximately 10% of the district’s total pandemic relief funds. This allows the district to reward employees for continuing to serve Jefferson Parish Schools, while also remaining good stewards of the funds entrusted to the district in the general budget.

