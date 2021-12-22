Jefferson Parish Schools Announces 2022 Graduation Dates

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools has announced 2022 graduation dates. The state’s largest school system will begin commencement ceremonies June 4. JP Schools’ graduations traditionally take place in May. The later dates this school year are due to the school closures caused by Hurricane Ida.

Additional health and safety precautions will be based on the condition of the pandemic and medical recommendations during the timeframe leading up to the summer graduation ceremonies.

Sixteen schools in the district have a 2022 graduating class: Bonnabel High, East Jefferson High, Fisher Middle-High, Grace King High, Grand Isle School, Haynes Academy, Helen Cox High, Higgins High, JCFA Charter, Jefferson Virtual High. John Ehret High, Kenner Discovery Charter High, Patrick F. Taylor Academy, Riverdale High, Thomas Jefferson Academy, and West Jefferson High. Families of Kenner Discovery and JCFA should contact those schools for information about graduation dates.

June 4 Graduations at the Alario Center

Haynes Academy: 9 a.m.

Patrick F. Taylor Academy: 12:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Academy: 3:30 p.m.

Fisher Middle-High: 7 p.m.



June 5 Graduations at the Alario Center



Higgins High: 10 a.m.

Helen Cox High: 3 p.m.

West Jefferson High: 6:30 p.m.

June 7 Graduation at Grand Isle School Gymnasium

Grand Isle School: 3 p.m.

June 13 at the Pontchartrain Center

Jefferson Virtual High: 10 a.m.

June 14 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center



East Jefferson High: 10 a.m.

Bonnabel High: 2 p.m.

Grace King High: 6 p.m.

June 15 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center

John Ehret High: 11 a.m.

Riverdale High: 2 p.m.

