Jefferson Parish School Board Plans 7 Closures

HARVEY (press release) — On March 27, Meyers Engineering/MGT Consulting presented the 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan to the Jefferson Parish School Board at a special session school board meeting.

“This plan expands opportunities for kids, addresses staffing shortages and aging facilities, and stabilizes our financial future,” said School Board President Ralph Brandt. “This plan allows us to give our students the 21st century education they deserve.”

Under the plan, seven schools will be consolidated and students will be reabsorbed into other schools:

Grace King High School students will be absorbed into Bonnabel High School and Riverdale High School Gretna Middle School students will be absorbed into Marrero Middle School and Livaudais Middle School G.T. Woods Elementary students will be absorbed into Bissonet Plaza Elementary School and Tom Benson School Helen Cox High School students will be absorbed into John Ehret High School, LW Higgins High School, and West Jefferson High School Joshua Butler Elementary students will be absorbed into Judge Lionel Collins Elementary, Isaac Joseph Elementary, and Truman School Mildred Harris Elementary students will be absorbed into Cherbonnier Elementary and Emmett Gilbert Elementary Washington Elementary students will be absorbed into Bunche Elementary

Two schools will relocate their campuses and students:

Haynes Academy will relocate to the Grace King High School campus Thomas Jefferson Academy will relocate to the Gretna Middle School campus

One school will temporarily relocate their campus and students:

St. Ville Elementary students will be temporarily housed at Woodmere Elementary while a new school is being constructed

The plan puts in motion the construction of two new school campuses at the following sites:

Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary

This plan also calls for the creation of one new PK-8 school:

C.T. Janet Elementary (currently PK-5)

The plan will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Certificated employees with a satisfactory evaluation working at a consolidated school will maintain their employment, salary, and benefits. The district will visit schools to meet face-to-face with employees impacted by these changes and get their input on where they would like to work next school year. Employees, families, and the community can view more information at jpschools.org/2023Plan.

The plan Meyers Engineering/MGT Consulting presented is the result of feedback from the January School Facilities Stakeholder Survey, MGT Town Hall meetings held in March, dozens of community meetings, feedback from various stakeholders, and research by the district and independent education consultants. It also puts into action many of the recommendations made by the Hill Group in their 2018 Jefferson Parish Schools Educational Facility Master Plan study.

The district consolidated three schools in March 2020 as part of the 2020 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan.