Jefferson Parish School Board Elects LeBlanc as Interim Board Member

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish School Board unanimously voted to elect Gerard Leblanc as the interim school board member to fill Mark Morgan’s vacant position.

“The School Board looks forward to working with Dr. Leblanc and having someone with his education experience join the board,” said School Board President Tiffany Kuhn. “As Dr. Leblanc mentioned during his interview, we will continue our work towards the goals and priorities outlined in 2024 and giving our students the education they deserve.”

“I am excited to continue the hard work that we’ve done this year with Dr. Gerard Leblanc,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools. “These are unprecedented times, and having someone with his experience and strong leadership to join our team will serve Jefferson Parish and our students in a positive manner.”

Leblanc is very familiar with Jefferson Parish Schools, having worked for the district in the Central Office as well as at multiple schools serving the roles of principal, assistant principal, teacher and disciplinarian through the years. Currently, Leblanc is an adjunct professor at the University of Holy Cross. Leblanc earned his bachelor’s degree, masters of education and doctorate in educational administration from the University of New Orleans.

Leblanc will represent District 1 for Jefferson Parish Schools in an interim capacity until a special election is held on March 20, 2021.