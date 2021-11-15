Jefferson Parish Residents Vote to Renew Teacher Millage

Getty Images

HARVEY — On Nov. 13, Jefferson Parish residents voted to renew a millage that will continue to fund the current salaries and benefits for Jefferson Parish Schools’ teachers. The vote provides a 10-year renewal and allocates approximately $34 million in revenue.

“Whether you voted in this election, shared resources with friends and family, ensured backpack flyers made it home to families, or championed the work of our teachers on social media, I’m grateful for your role in tonight’s final tally,” said Superintendent James Gray. “Thank you to our teachers, administrators, support staff, families, board members, and community partners for your support over the past month and your student-first leadership over the past two years. This vote was a responsibility to invest in one of our biggest assets – our teachers.”

For more information, visit https://www.jpschools.org/teacherpay.