Jefferson Parish Council Supports Port of South Louisiana’s Avondale Acquisition

HARAHAN, La. — From the Jefferson Parish Council:

On Feb. 9, the Jefferson Parish Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the State Bond Commission to support a bond request from the Port of South Louisiana to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. In January, the Port of South Louisiana announced intentions to purchase the former Avondale Shipyard from current owner T. Parker Host. The Council resolution states that the new partnership between the Port of South Louisiana and Avondale will “increase economic growth in a facility that once employed over 5,000 people.”

“The Port of South Louisiana has put forth an expansion plan that will be a game changer for our entire state,” said Deano Bonano, Jefferson Parish Council vice chairman and Councilman for District 2. “By purchasing Avondale Global Gateway, the Port of South Louisiana will return this once active point of commerce on the West Bank to its former strength. This expansion is not just about Jefferson Parish. It sets the state of Louisiana on a path to success by increasing our port capacity and attracting new business. The Council is proud to support this project, and we look forward to working with the Bond Commission to see this through.”

“Avondale was once a bustling hub of activity that generated good paying jobs and funding for schools, infrastructure and public safety. This expansion of the Port of South Louisiana will revive Avondale and could be the gold standard for port activity,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

“Thanks in large part to T. Parker Host’s investment in Avondale, the Port of South Louisiana is in a unique position to take ownership of this shipyard. This is a validation of the tremendous vision for this site to become a global player in emerging industries,” said Jerry Bologna, president and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission. This partnership between TPH and the Port of South Louisiana positions the Louisiana port system to compete with other large-scale port systems, like Houston. This is a step forward for this site as improvements made to get Avondale back into commerce will create jobs, investment, and impact in Jefferson Parish and across the state. We look forward to working with T Parker Host and Port of South Louisiana to place an increased focusing on attracting our targeted industry clusters, including renewable energy, to our community.”

The Port of South Louisiana claims the title of the state’s largest port. Its leaders have said the acquisition of Avondale, a 254-acre global logistics hub along the Mississippi River, will allow the Port and Avondale to be more competitive in traditional trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.