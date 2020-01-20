Jefferson CVB Will Build Hospitality Center

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning to build a hospitality center at 3230 South I-10 Service Road to provide visitors to the parish with information; offer community groups boardroom access; and house the sales, marketing and administrative offices of the JCVB.

“This building has been five years in the making as a planned project that will help us reach new heights in visitor spending,” said a JCVB representative. “This is an exciting time within our industry. We are confident that the hospitality center will educate visitors about Jefferson Parish and its tourism amenities and attractions. That information will lead our guests to stay longer, visit more often and spend more while in Jefferson Parish. We appreciate your support in this endeavor to grow our industry together.”