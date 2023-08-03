Jefferson Community Youth Leadership Program Accepting Applications

METAIRIE – Jefferson Community Youth Leadership, a program of the Jefferson Community Foundation, is accepting applications through Aug. 15.



The mission of JCYL is to provide a lifelong commitment to leadership in Jefferson Parish. The program is open to high school junior and senior students in Jefferson Parish public, private, and parochial schools. Students are selected by school leadership. The curriculum includes an opening and closing/graduation ceremony, as well as instruction on relevant topics in key areas.



The free program will give students an opportunity to grow their leadership and teamwork skills while making a marked impact on the community. The year starts with a Kick-Off Retreat to facilitate the intense discussion and interaction amongst students from all schools. Then they move to six (6) monthly thought-provoking sessions that expose students to the many facets of Jefferson Parish and how they fit into the fabric of the community.

The program is underwritten by 1st Lake Properties, Atmos Energy, Citizens National Bank, Fidelity Bank, JEDCO, Jefferson Business Council, Jefferson Community Foundation, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Inclusivcare, LCMC, New Orleans Pelicans/Saints, Red River Bank, and Graduation Sponsor Cornerstone Chemical. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.