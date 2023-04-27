Jefferson Community Youth Leadership Class of 2023 Graduation

METAIRIE – On April 19, the Jefferson Community Foundation honored the Jefferson Community Youth Leadership Class of 2023 at a graduation ceremony.

The program is open to high school junior and senior students in Jefferson Parish public, private and parochial schools. The curriculum included an opening and closing/graduation ceremony as well as instruction on relevant topics in key areas: healthcare, education, economic development, law enforcement/governance, diversity equity and inclusion, and community involvement. The free program gave students an opportunity to grow their leadership and teamwork skills.

“I have grown under the tutelage of this program simply by being around like-minded individuals,” said Eric Carter, class of 2023 graduation speaker. “I am thankful to the people who saw that what I did and do, was deserving of being recognized and nurtured by a program of such renown as JCYL.”

JCF congratulates the 2023 CYLC class:

Urwah Abbas, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy

Eric Carter, Archbishop Shaw High School

Brealle Coleman, Academy of Our Lady

Tralicia Edwards, Helen Cox High School

Avery Folse, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy

Da’Sani Gourgis, West Jefferson High School

KeMora Johnson, Jefferson RISE Charter School

Emily Lamkin, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies

Kevione Lewis, L. W. Higgins High School

Camden Newsham, Archbishop Shaw High School

Ross Parria, Fisher Middle High School

Elizabeth Ramirez, L. W. Higgins High School

Annabelle Rouquette, Crescent City Christian High School

Maxine Sterling, West Jefferson High School

Kate White, Crescent City Christian High School

The program was underwritten by presenting sponsor 1st Lake Properties and orientation sponsor Cox. Supporting sponsors were Atmos Energy, the Jefferson Business Council and the Jefferson Community Foundation. Friend of JCYL was Inclusivcare and graduation sponsor was Cornerstone Chemical. Session sponsors included the Coulon Family Fund, Fidelity Bank, JEDCO, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, LCMC/West Jefferson Hospital, the New Orleans Saints/Pelicans, and Red River Bank.