MISSION

The Jefferson Community Foundation exists to advance philanthropy, leadership, civic action and innovation in Jefferson Parish. The Foundation promotes an equitable and healthy community for all in Jefferson Parish.

ABOUT

Jefferson Community Foundation (JCF) is the community foundation for Jefferson Parish, connecting philanthropy to critical community needs to enhance the quality of life for all in the parish. JCF focuses on initiatives for education, health and wellness, neighborhood support and revitalization, race equity, senior citizens, and transit. JCF leaders are actively engaged in the communities they serve and are making smart, strategic investments to drive impact.

Examples of JCF’s work have included the free learn-to-swim program, H2Geaux Swim, which has provided 1,331 swim lessons with plans to serve 1,000 more children in 2021. JCF has also been instrumental in the opening of Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, which now serves over 2,000 students.

JCF is focused on a number of new ideas and initiatives, including Hope Haven, a health and wellness complex that will serve the entire Westbank, Design Metairie, a strategic development plan used to guide Metairie’s growth and development, and the Race Equity Reconciliation Committee, which hosts open, fact-based discussions about race and equity and makes recommendations for action in Jefferson Parish.

DONATIONS

A supporting organization of the Greater N.O. Foundation, JCF participates in GiveNOLA Day every year as well as GivingTuesday, an online giving event held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the community can safely gather, JCF plans to hold a gala event.