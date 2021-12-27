Jefferson Community Foundation to Host Senior Expo

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Community Foundation will host a party for the parish’s senior population on Wednesday, March 16 at the Pontchartrain Center.

JCF said it is “proud to help support the senior community in Jefferson Parish, and to provide seniors with information and access to much-needed organizations, businesses and resources.” The nonprofit is looking for sponsors and exhibitors. Early bird booth pricing is available until Jan. 16.

This year’s event will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Exhibitors are encouraged to come costumed and decorate their booths.

Click here for more information and to download an exhibitor form.