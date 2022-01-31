Jefferson Community Foundation to Host Senior Expo

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Community Foundation is looking for sponsors and exhibitors to participate in the Jefferson Parish Senior Expo presented by Peoples Health on Wednesday, March 16 at the Pontchartrain Center. The event will provide information about health and welfare initiatives for Jefferson Parish senior residents with the goal of increasing longevity and improving quality of life. The event will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Exhibitors are encouraged to come costumed and decorate their booths. Booths will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early-bird pricing lasts until Feb. 1. Renaissance Publishing (owner of Biz New Orleans) is the media sponsor, so early commitment allows your organization to take full advantage of marketing promotions. The event’s hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.