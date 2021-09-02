Jefferson Community Foundation Raising Funds for Ida Relief

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Community Foundation:

In response to the hurricane, the Jefferson Community Foundation is accepting donations to its Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund. The fund is intended to get resources into the hands of nonprofit partners and organizations working to support Jefferson Parish now with recovery operations and later in the rebuilding phase.

Donate now.

The Jefferson Community Foundation is also here to provide resources and information to assist the community during this very difficult time. To connect to available resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week visit louisiana211.org. This statewide network works with state agencies and local officials to provide you with the most current and available information during times of need.

If you or someone you know is in need of help please reach out to 211 today. Simply dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211

For shelter Information dial 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211

Jefferson Parish Government. Hurricane Season Dashboard

Business resources. JEDCO has developed a list of resources to help business owners navigate recovery efforts: www.jedco.org/ida-updates

