Jefferson Community Foundation Offers Hurricane Ida Update

METAIRIE, La (press release) – In response to Hurricane Ida, the Jefferson Community Foundation in partnership with the YMCA is assisting with the formation of a Hurricane Ida Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in Jefferson Parish. An LTRG is a cooperative body that is made up of representatives from faith-based, nonprofit, government, business, and other organizations working within the community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster.

The LTRG goals are:

1. To support communication and plan together in the ongoing disaster response efforts

2. To identify and address immediate disaster response needs

3. To identify and address longer-term recovery needs

4. To plan for coordinated efforts for future disasters

The LTRG met on Oct. 5 and will meet again on Oct. 19. The initial organizations in the Jefferson Parish LTRG steering committee include:

Catholic Charities FEMA Greater New Orleans Foundation Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Jefferson Community Foundation Jefferson Council on Aging New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Red Cross St. Vincent de Paul Second Harvest Food Bank United Way of Southeast Louisiana UpBring/Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response VIA Link 211 YMCA of Greater New Orleans

If you represent an organization that would like to be included in the LTRG, email connect@jeffersoncommunity.org