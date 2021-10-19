Jefferson Community Foundation Offers Hurricane Ida Update

METAIRIE, La (press release) – In response to Hurricane Ida, the Jefferson Community Foundation in partnership with the YMCA is assisting with the formation of a Hurricane Ida Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in Jefferson Parish. An LTRG is a cooperative body that is made up of representatives from faith-based, nonprofit, government, business, and other organizations working within the community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster.
The LTRG goals are:
1. To support communication and plan together in the ongoing disaster response efforts
2. To identify and address immediate disaster response needs
3. To identify and address longer-term recovery needs
4. To plan for coordinated efforts for future disasters
The LTRG met on Oct. 5 and will meet again on Oct. 19. The initial organizations in the Jefferson Parish LTRG steering committee include:
Catholic Charities
FEMA
Greater New Orleans Foundation
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Jefferson Community Foundation
Jefferson Council on Aging
New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity
Red Cross
St. Vincent de Paul
Second Harvest Food Bank
United Way of Southeast Louisiana
UpBring/Lutheran Social Services Disaster Response