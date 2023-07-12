Jefferson Community Foundation New Board Members Announced

METAIRIE – Jefferson Community Foundation has welcomed Roch Eshleman to its board of directors. Eshleman is the director of public relations for the Ray Brandt Auto Group.



“We are so excited to welcome Roch to our board of directors,” said Christine Briede, the foundation’s executive director. “His expertise and connections will be crucial as we continue to build out our community reach in Jefferson Parish.”

The 2023 officers are:

Chairman – James Garvey

Vice Chairman – Dr. Shondra Williams

Secretary – John K. Roberts III

Treasurer – Meghan Donelon

Immediate Past Chairman –Philip W. Rebowe, CPA

Board members continuing terms are:

Mickal Adler, JoLena Broussard, Oscar Chimal, Tim Coulon, Stephen Dwyer, Joe Ewell Jr., Jim Hudson, Louis Lauricella, Patricia LeBlanc, Claudia Shabetai, Henry Shane, Ronnie Slone, Lynda Nugent-Smith, Gordon Wadge, Darryl Ward and Pamela Watson.