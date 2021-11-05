Jefferson Community Foundation Hosts Gala Celebration

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Community Foundation will host its 2021 Gala Celebration presented by the Feil Family Foundation on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Moore in Elmwood. Hours 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The evening includes music, an open bar, a buffet dinner and more. The sponsor patron party begins at 7 p.m.Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is serving as the honorary gala chair.

Proceeds of the event benefit programs and projects in Jefferson Parish in the areas of education, health and wellness, neighborhood support and revitalization, race equity, senior initiatives, and transit. Additionally, JCF will be supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in the parish.