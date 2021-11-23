Jefferson Community Foundation Asks for Support on ‘Giving Tuesday’

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Community Foundation:

#GivingTuesday is a day dedicated to generosity and giving. It occurs the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a day to acknowledge the power of giving, volunteerism, and simple acts of kindness.

Please join the Jefferson Community Foundation on this day when our communities and businesses come together to support the greater good. You can share the good news of our foundation, help your loved ones and neighbors and even give if you can. Every donation and act of kindness counts.

Our mission to advance philanthropy, leadership, civic action, and innovation in Jefferson Parish is more vital now than ever before. Covid19 and Hurricane Ida have amplified the challenges our most vulnerable face in the community. This campaign is one of the many ways we can make a difference. We invite you to watch our video and learn more about the work we are doing. We have plans to do more with your continued support.

We look forward to “seeing” you on #GivingTuesday. Together, we can strengthen Jefferson Parish!