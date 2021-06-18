Jefferson Community Foundation Announces Board, Leadership Team

ELMWOOD (press release) – The Jefferson Community Foundation recently announced its board and leadership team. Five new board members joining the team are: Mickal Adler, Blair Constant, Stephen Dwyer, James Hudson, and Claudia Shabetai.

The 2021 JCF Officers are:

Chairman – Philip W. Rebowe, CPA

Vice Chairman – Ronnie Slone

Secretary – Patricia LeBlanc

Treasurer – Tim Coulon

Immediate Past Chairman – Louis Lauricella

The board members continuing terms are:

Meghan Donelon, Scott Dusang, Joe Ewell, Jr., Jim Garvey, Lynda Nugent-Smith, Tiffany Peperone Pitre, Henry Shane, Mark Spears, Gordon Wadge, Darryl Ward, Pamela Watson, and Bert Wilson.