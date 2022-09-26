Jefferson Community Foundation 2022 Board Announced

METAIRIE – Jefferson Community Foundation has welcomed JoLena Broussard, Oscar Chimal and Dr. Shondra Williams to its board of directors.

Broussard is the manager, strategic engagement and communications for Cornerstone Chemical. Chimal is the owner of Los Jefes Grill in Metairie, and Williams is the president and CEO of InclusivCare.

“We are so excited to welcome JoLena, Oscar and Dr. Williams to our board of directors,” said Christine Briede, the foundation’s executive director, in a press release. “Their expertise will be crucial as we continue to build out our community reach in Jefferson Parish.”

Philip W. Rebowe, director of client services at Postlethwaite & Netterville, serves as chairman of the board.

The 2022 JCF officers are:

Chairman – Philip W. Rebowe, CPA

Vice Chairman – Ronnie Slone

Secretary – Patricia LeBlanc

Treasurer – Meghan Donelon

Immediate Past Chairman – Louis Lauricella

The board members continuing terms are:

Mickal Adler, Blair Constant, Tim Coulon, Stephen Dwyer, Joe Ewell, Jr., Jim Garvey, Jim Hudson, Lynda Nugent Smith, Claudia Shabetai, Henry Shane, Gordon Wadge, Darryl Ward, and Pamela Watson.