Jefferson Community Foundation 2021 Board Announced

Photo courtesy of Jefferson Community Foundation (Facebook)

METAIRIE (press release) – The Jefferson Community Foundation announced its board and leadership team. Five new board members joining the team are Mickal Adler, Blair Constant, Stephen Dwyer, James Hudson and Claudia Shabetai.

The 2021 JCF officers are:

  • Chairman – Philip W. Rebowe, CPA
  • Vice Chairman – Ronnie Slone
  • Secretary – Patricia LeBlanc
  • Treasurer – Tim Coulon
  • Immediate Past Chairman – Louis Lauricella

The board members continuing terms are:

  • Meghan Donelon
  • Scott Dusang
  • Joe Ewell, Jr.
  • Jim Garvey
  • Lynda Nugent-Smith
  • Tiffany Peperone Pitre
  • Henry Shane
  • Mark Spears
  • Gordon Wadge
  • Darryl Ward
  • Pamela Watson
  • Bert Wilson
