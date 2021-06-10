Jefferson Community Foundation 2021 Board Announced

Photo courtesy of Jefferson Community Foundation (Facebook)

METAIRIE (press release) – The Jefferson Community Foundation announced its board and leadership team. Five new board members joining the team are Mickal Adler, Blair Constant, Stephen Dwyer, James Hudson and Claudia Shabetai.

The 2021 JCF officers are:

Chairman – Philip W. Rebowe, CPA

Vice Chairman – Ronnie Slone

Secretary – Patricia LeBlanc

Treasurer – Tim Coulon

Immediate Past Chairman – Louis Lauricella

The board members continuing terms are:

Meghan Donelon

Scott Dusang

Joe Ewell, Jr.

Jim Garvey

Lynda Nugent-Smith

Tiffany Peperone Pitre

Henry Shane

Mark Spears

Gordon Wadge

Darryl Ward

Pamela Watson

Bert Wilson