Jefferson Chamber’s Black & Gold Gala Returns April 8

Black & Gold gala attendees play blackjack. (Photo Courtesy of Ochsner Health)

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — The annual Black & Gold gala, presented by Ochsner Health, returns to the home of the New Orleans Saints training facility for the first time since 2019. The event will attract business leaders, community activists and elected officials to the venue.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, casino games, live entertainment by The Mixed Nuts and photo opportunities with the Lombardi trophy. A curated selection of local gifts, certificates, and experiences will be auctioned during the event as well as domestic and international travel opportunities. Games, presentations, and more will be showcased throughout the evening.

Funds raised at the event support the Chamber in accomplishing its mission to support business growth, provide resources and enhance partnerships to support a thriving community.

The event will be held Friday, April 8, 7:30–11:00 p.m. at Ochsner Sports Performing Center, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA.

It is open to the public and guests must be 21+ to attend. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber website here.