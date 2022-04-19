Jefferson Chamber’s Black & Gold Gala Returned to the Field

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson Chamber

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Black & Gold Gala fundraiser on April 8 on the turf of the Saints training field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

“It was wonderful to welcome everyone back to our most anticipated signature event after not having it for two years,” said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Ruth Lawson. “It was my first gala serving as president, and we delivered an event that exceeded the expectations of our guests. The atmosphere was energetic and the support from the regional business community was amazing.”

Hosting nearly 700 guests and sponsored by Ochsner Health, the Black & Gold Gala provided attendees the chance to bid on auction items and test their luck with a “punch wall” for gift certificates ranging from $25 to $100 donated by local businesses. A variety of hors d’oeuvres and cajun favorites were provided by Legends Catering, along with an open bar, casino games and live entertainment by the Mixed Nuts.

Proceeds from the event will help the chamber “support business growth, provide resources and strengthen partnerships to support a thriving community,” said a spokesperson.

To learn more about the Jefferson Chamber, visit jeffersonchamber.org.