Jefferson Chamber’s Bites for Knights

To show appreciation for all of the first-responder heroes of COVID-19, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation — a charitable foundation that supports the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce with beautification initiatives, professional development and leadership programs — has created the Bites for Knights program.

“We are still accepting donations, supporting local restaurants, and providing meals to healthcare workers and first responders,” says Cary Bailey, the chamber’s member engagement manager. “Since we started our program on April 16, we have raised over $17,000. It’s just another example of how our community rises to the occasion when things get tough. The response has been incredible.”

So far, Bites for Knights has donated approximately 1,500 individually wrapped meals. It hopes to meet or beat its goal of 2,000 by the end of the month.

“The Bites for Knights program is proudly supporting small businesses in our community by placing catering and meal orders through our member restaurants and caterers,” says Alicia Frazier, special events and programs manager. “This is truly a win-win program.”

The program has provided meals to hospitals and testing sites all over the region, to first responders at Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and to Emergency Medical Services.

“It is important to us to execute this program because we want to show our Jefferson businesses and front-line heroes how much we appreciate them during this time,” says Frazier. “We are putting action to our motto, ‘Improving Business. Improving Lives,’ by supporting Jefferson through this effort.”

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s Mission:

The Jefferson Chamber’s mission is to work for the advancement of the business community; to enhance the economic, civic and cultural environment; and to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

Other efforts of the foundation:

The development of a $272,000 Landscape and Water Fountain Project. The first of its kind, this project will enhance the aesthetics and value of the corporate properties in the area.

With the help of business and government leaders, Fat City is undergoing an overhaul and total makeover, which includes the addition of 18 murals, 97 planted trees and holiday lighting.

The Leadership Jefferson Program is now in its 18th year. In 2019, 33 graduates benefited from the program.

The Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy has been successful in helping at-risk students ages 18 to 22 graduate from high school. Not a GED program, more than 600 students have received traditional high school diplomas.

A few of the many sponsors of Bites for Knights include:

Cornerstone, 1st Lake Properties, Dawn Buster Kiwanis Club, Laitram, Metairie Bank, People’s Health and Stuart Consulting

How you can help:

If you would like to get in touch with the Bites for Knights program coordinators or donate to Bites for Knights yourself, please visit the JeffersonChamber.org website for more information.

Address: 3421 N. Causeway Blvd., Suite 203

Metairie, LA 70002

Phone: (504) 835-3880