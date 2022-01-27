The mission of the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities. The opportunities offered to young professionals fall under four categories: Social, Eats & Edu., Power Lunch and Coffee & Community.

SOCIALS

JCYP socials provide young professionals in the region opportunities to meet up at the dog park, enjoy a cocktail, or take in a local sporting event.

EATS & EDU.

During Eats & Edu., attendees enjoy a 3-4 course dinner and drink pairings at a fixed rate while learning from local leaders, industry tycoons and experienced professionals.

POWER LUNCH

Power Lunch offers attendees the chance to talk one-on-one with an industry leader in the Greater New Orleans area. Attendance is capped to keep the lunch personal and informative.

COFFEE & COMMUNITY

Held in the morning before work, Coffee & Community provides attendees the opportunity to learn from a leader about his or her involvement on projects and initiatives in the community.

2022 Board Committee

Dominique Becnel, Loyola University | Chair

Amanda Schott, Favrot & Shane | Co-Chair

Emily Anderson, Postlethwaite & Netterville

Rhiannon Aswad, NOLA Lending Group

Claire Cummings, WWL-TV

Brianna Duronslet, Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation

Joe Eagan, Service Corporation International

Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare and Hospice

Michael Flowers, Labor Finders of New Orleans

Philip Giorlando, Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson, LLP

Kyle Hecker, Humana

Alyssa Herbert, Metairie Bank & Trust

Ashleigh Jones, Ernst & Young

Brooke Laizer, Nexstar Media WGNO-TV

Ryan LeJeune, Peoples Health

Joseph Marriott, Sternberg, Naccari & White, LLC

Emily Rebert, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union

Barcley Steib, State Farm Insurance

Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center

