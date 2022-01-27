Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals
The mission of the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities. The opportunities offered to young professionals fall under four categories: Social, Eats & Edu., Power Lunch and Coffee & Community.
SOCIALS
JCYP socials provide young professionals in the region opportunities to meet up at the dog park, enjoy a cocktail, or take in a local sporting event.
EATS & EDU.
During Eats & Edu., attendees enjoy a 3-4 course dinner and drink pairings at a fixed rate while learning from local leaders, industry tycoons and experienced professionals.
POWER LUNCH
Power Lunch offers attendees the chance to talk one-on-one with an industry leader in the Greater New Orleans area. Attendance is capped to keep the lunch personal and informative.
COFFEE & COMMUNITY
Held in the morning before work, Coffee & Community provides attendees the opportunity to learn from a leader about his or her involvement on projects and initiatives in the community.
2022 Board Committee
Dominique Becnel, Loyola University | Chair
Amanda Schott, Favrot & Shane | Co-Chair
Emily Anderson, Postlethwaite & Netterville
Rhiannon Aswad, NOLA Lending Group
Claire Cummings, WWL-TV
Brianna Duronslet, Jefferson Parish Parks & Recreation
Joe Eagan, Service Corporation International
Ryan Estaris, Canon Healthcare and Hospice
Michael Flowers, Labor Finders of New Orleans
Philip Giorlando, Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson, LLP
Kyle Hecker, Humana
Alyssa Herbert, Metairie Bank & Trust
Ashleigh Jones, Ernst & Young
Brooke Laizer, Nexstar Media WGNO-TV
Ryan LeJeune, Peoples Health
Joseph Marriott, Sternberg, Naccari & White, LLC
Emily Rebert, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
Barcley Steib, State Farm Insurance
Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center