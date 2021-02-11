Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals
The mission of the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities. The opportunities offered to young professionals fall under four categories: Social, Eats & Edu., Power Lunch and Coffee & Community.
JCYP socials provide young professionals in the region opportunities to meet up at the dog park, enjoy a poolside cocktail, or play trivia at a local bar/restaurant.
During Eats & Edu., attendees enjoy a 3-4 course dinner and drink pairings at a fixed rate while learning from local leaders, industry tycoons and experienced professionals.
Power Lunch offers attendees the chance to talk one-on-one with an industry leader in the Greater New Orleans area. Attendance is capped to keep the lunch personal and informative.
Held in the morning before work, Coffee & Community provides attendees the opportunity to learn from a leader about his or her involvement on projects and initiatives in the community.
2021 JCYP Steering Committee
Chair: Brian Moldaner, T. Baker Smith
Co-Chair: Dominique Becnel, Gambel Communications
Rhiannon Aswad, Fidelity Bank
Ryan Boudreau, Epic Pharmacy
Catherine DeLeon, JP Government – Public Information Office
Joe Eagan, Service Corporation International
Michael Flowers, Michael Flowers Insurance Agency, Inc.
Kyle Hecker, Ochsner Health
Alyssa Herbert, Metairie Bank & Trust Co.
Derrick James, New Orleans Saints
Brooke Laizer, Nexstar
Media WGNO-TV
Ryan Lee Lejeune, Peoples Health
Emily Remington, 504HealthNet
Amanda Schott, 1st Lake Properties
Barcley Steib, Barcley J. Steib Insurance Agency Inc.
Paris Vinnett, JP Government-Councilman Scott Walker