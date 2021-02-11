The mission of the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals is to cultivate future civic and economic leaders of Jefferson Parish and the surrounding community through philanthropic initiatives, education, and leadership development opportunities. The opportunities offered to young professionals fall under four categories: Social, Eats & Edu., Power Lunch and Coffee & Community.

JCYP socials provide young professionals in the region opportunities to meet up at the dog park, enjoy a poolside cocktail, or play trivia at a local bar/restaurant.

During Eats & Edu., attendees enjoy a 3-4 course dinner and drink pairings at a fixed rate while learning from local leaders, industry tycoons and experienced professionals.

Power Lunch offers attendees the chance to talk one-on-one with an industry leader in the Greater New Orleans area. Attendance is capped to keep the lunch personal and informative.

Held in the morning before work, Coffee & Community provides attendees the opportunity to learn from a leader about his or her involvement on projects and initiatives in the community.

2021 JCYP Steering Committee

Chair: Brian Moldaner, T. Baker Smith

Co-Chair: Dominique Becnel, Gambel Communications

Rhiannon Aswad, Fidelity Bank

Ryan Boudreau, Epic Pharmacy

Catherine DeLeon, JP Government – Public Information Office

Joe Eagan, Service Corporation International

Michael Flowers, Michael Flowers Insurance Agency, Inc.

Kyle Hecker, Ochsner Health

Alyssa Herbert, Metairie Bank & Trust Co.

Derrick James, New Orleans Saints

Brooke Laizer, Nexstar

Media WGNO-TV

Ryan Lee Lejeune, Peoples Health

Emily Remington, 504HealthNet

Amanda Schott, 1st Lake Properties

Barcley Steib, Barcley J. Steib Insurance Agency Inc.

Paris Vinnett, JP Government-Councilman Scott Walker