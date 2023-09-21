Jefferson Chamber Wins ‘Chamber of the Year’ Award

L-R: Melissa Bordelon (LACCE board chair), Ruth Lawson, Carlos Garcia, Adam Miller

LAKE CHARLES, La. – On Sept. 18, the Jefferson Chamber was honored as the state’s leading chamber of commerce of 2023 in the large chamber category, selected by the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives at the LACCE annual awards Show in Lake Charles.

“This award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work of our staff and their commitment to serving our community and members,” said Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber. “We are so grateful to our board of directors, members, and volunteers because this would not be possible without their support.”

To be considered for the chamber of the year honor, a chamber must submit examples of growth and progress in three areas: community development, organizational development, and professional development. The Jefferson Chamber was recognized for its effective networking and communications initiatives, providing education and business development opportunities for members, contributing to the parish’s advocacy and government relations, and its efforts with community engagement and social impact.

“I am so proud of our five-star accredited chamber, the staff, and our thriving business community,” said Al Galindo, 2023 chairman of the Jefferson Chamber. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth throughout the past year, and we are excited to continue doing our part to make Jefferson Parish the best place to live, work, and play.”

A panel of independent judges, who are also chamber executives from across the country, reviewed the Louisiana chambers and determined which chambers were considered the best in three categories: small chamber, medium chamber and large chamber. It is the goal of the LACCE Chamber of the Year Award program to recognize those chambers that have distinguished themselves and their community through excellence in chamber management.