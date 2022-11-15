Jefferson Chamber to Host ‘Sterling Moments’ 25th Anniversary Gala

Getty Images

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the “Sterling Moments” Gala, presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Guests will include business leaders, chamber leadership, elected officials and key decision makers in the community. Semi-formal dress attire is required.

“The Jefferson Chamber’s leadership and membership have accomplished so much since its creation,” said Ruth Lawson, the organization’s president. “This event is going to be a terrific way to bring so many influential people together, including those who laid the foundation for our success in 1997 and the ones who are still making our parish the best place to do business 25 years later.”

The occasion will feature an open bar, live music, hors d’oeuvres and interactive experiences. There will be charbroiled oysters grilled on site by Drago’s Seafood, and chefs from Rock-N-Sake Bar & Sushi will prepare and serve fresh sushi rolls. Jazzman Entertainment will perform throughout the evening, while cigar-rolling demonstrations will be led by Cigar Factory alongside a specialty bourbon tasting station.

Guests will also have the opportunity to capture memories in the Glam Booth Studio.

“OnPath’s commitment to building a stronger community includes partnering with organizations such as the Jefferson Chamber to provide educational programming and financial services,” said Jared Freeman, president and CEO of OnPath Federal Credit Union. “With community ties to Jefferson Parish since our inception in 1961, OnPath is proud to serve as presenting sponsor of the Jefferson Chamber’s 25th anniversary Sterling Moments Gala. We look forward to celebrating the Jefferson Chamber’s 25 years of success!”

Proceeds from the event support the business organization’s efforts in public policy advocacy and quality of life initiatives.