Jefferson Chamber to Host Oct. 15 ‘Business and Breakfast’

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber will host a “business and breakfast event” on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Marriott Metairie at Lakeway.

More details from the chamber: Business and Breakfast is a targeted networking and contact-building event designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet and share their business with fellow chamber members. Attendees are invited to network at a table of eight for two 20-minute sessions.

Click here to register.