Jefferson Chamber to Host Legislative Issues Breakfast March 3

METAIRIE, LA – The Jefferson Chamber will host its Legislative Issues Breakfast, presented by Uber, on Tuesday, March 3 at the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel. Presenters will discuss Louisiana’s economic development and the challenges and opportunities for the business community in the 2020 state legislative session. Todd Murphy, President of the Jefferson Chamber, will moderate the panel featuring LABI President & CEO Stephen Waguespack and GNO Inc. President & CEO Michael Hecht.

The 2020 program will feature a “two minute take,” which is an opportunity for state representatives and senators to speak briefly on their 2020 priorities.

As the state’s Chamber of Commerce and manufacturing association, LABI represents more than 2,200 businesses of every size, in every region and sector. As the president of LABI since 2013, Stephen has worked to enhance the association’s focus on federal issues, research, and policy, as well as member engagement through technological advancements.

Greater New Orleans, Inc. is the economic development organization for southeast Louisiana. Its mission falls broadly into two categories: business development – attracting and growing businesses – and product development – creating better business conditions. Under Michael’s leadership, GNO, Inc. was named the #2 economic development organization in the United States by Business Facilities magazine.

The Legislative Breakfast will begin with networking at 8 a.m., followed by the breakfast, two-minute take, and panel discussion from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $75 for members and $125 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (504) 835-3880.





