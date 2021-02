Jefferson Chamber to Host Golf Classic

Getty Imaages

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will host its 22nd annual Golf Classic on Wednesday, March 4 at the TPC Louisiana golf course, 11001 Lapalco Blvd., Avondale.

The event will provide a chance to network with colleagues, clients, prospects, Jefferson Chamber leadership, board members and community decision makers.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

