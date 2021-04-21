Jefferson Chamber to Host Crawfish Boil

Getty Images

METAIRIE – Join the Jefferson Chamber for crawfish, catfish and Cajun cuisine at its 23rd annual Crawfish Boil, presented by Zito Companies, on Friday, May 21 at the chamber offices, 3421 N. Causeway Blvd. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 700 attendees looking to connect with small and large business professionals, community leaders and elected officials.

From the chamber: “Gather your team, wear your company logoed shirt, and bring a stack of business cards. Get ready for 2,000 pounds of Louisiana mudbugs, beer, music and outdoor fun! Tickets include: unlimited crawfish, Cajun cuisine, beer and wine, soft drinks, music, and networking opportunities.”

Click here to register.