Jefferson Chamber to Host ‘Business and Breakfast’

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber will host a “Business and Breakfast” event at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at A Tavola Restaurant, 3413 Veterans Blvd. The gathering is designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet and share information about their business with fellow chamber members. Attendees are invited to network at a table of eight for two 20-minute sessions. Cost: $10 for members and $20 for prospective members.

