Jefferson Chamber to Host Annual Meeting Feb. 9 at Alario Center

Rich Collins,

1064433 10151638922069016 411085130 OMETAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting starting at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. in Westwego.

Click here to register.

One of the Chamber’s largest networking and social events, the meeting is attended by elected officials and leaders from many industries. The 2022 version is presented by Ochsner Health and will celebrate “initiatives, events and advocacy” throughout Jefferson Parish during the past year. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and greet new Chamber President Ruth Lawson.

Categories: Business Events, Today’s Business News

Related Posts