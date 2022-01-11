Jefferson Chamber to Host Annual Meeting Feb. 9 at Alario Center

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting starting at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. in Westwego.

Click here to register.

One of the Chamber’s largest networking and social events, the meeting is attended by elected officials and leaders from many industries. The 2022 version is presented by Ochsner Health and will celebrate “initiatives, events and advocacy” throughout Jefferson Parish during the past year. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and greet new Chamber President Ruth Lawson.