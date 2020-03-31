Jefferson Chamber Releases Voice of Business PSA

METAIRIE, LA – From the Jefferson Chamber:

The Jefferson Chamber has released a Voice of Business PSA in order to keep members and the business community informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the voice of business, the Jefferson Chamber will continue advocating, educating, and connecting on a regional level to help businesses return to prosperity.

The Jefferson Chamber aims to continue providing resources and tools for success during this unprecedented time. We have created a webpage of general, business, healthcare, and government resources for businesses. The list of resources can be found on www.jeffersonchamber.org/business-resources.

While the legislative session has been suspended and we have postponed many events and committee meetings, we are still here working for businesses. Our team is available remotely to assist the business community with any questions or concerns. Team contact information can be foundHERE.

If you would like a copy of the PSA, please contact Emily Anderson.





